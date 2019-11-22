Attorney General: Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups’

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

ABOARD A US GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT (AP) – Attorney General William Barr says Jeffrey Epstein’s death was the result of a “perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Barr’s comments in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press come days after two correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein were charged with falsifying prison records.

Officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of checking on Epstein, who killed himself in his cell in August. The wealthy financier was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The indictment against the officers is a damning glimpse of safety lapses inside a high-security unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

A lawyer for Thomas has said both guards are being “scapegoated.”

