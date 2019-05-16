Attempted kidnapping caught on camera in Los Angeles

National and World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – A kidnapping attempt was caught on camera inside a Los Angeles McDonald’s Tuesday.

LAPD released surveillance footage showing the startling moment a woman tries to kidnap a young boy.

The boy is seen walking back and forth while a girl sits in a booth looking at a phone.

The boy then walks to the other side of the restaurant where a different camera catches the attempted abduction.

The suspect was stopped outside in the parking lot by a witness who saw that she was attempting to put the little boy inside a vehicle, police said.

The woman ran away, leaving the child behind.  

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or Black woman aged 25 to 30 years old, is thought to have attempted to kidnap another child Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story