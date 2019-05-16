Attempted kidnapping caught on camera in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – A kidnapping attempt was caught on camera inside a Los Angeles McDonald’s Tuesday.

LAPD released surveillance footage showing the startling moment a woman tries to kidnap a young boy.

The boy is seen walking back and forth while a girl sits in a booth looking at a phone.

The boy then walks to the other side of the restaurant where a different camera catches the attempted abduction.

The suspect was stopped outside in the parking lot by a witness who saw that she was attempting to put the little boy inside a vehicle, police said.

The woman ran away, leaving the child behind.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or Black woman aged 25 to 30 years old, is thought to have attempted to kidnap another child Wednesday morning.