AT&T launches new online TV service as video customers fall

NEW YORK (AP) – AT&T is launching a new internet-delivered TV service Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite business.

The new service, AT&T TV, will have most of the same channels offered on DirecTV, but it’ll come over the internet rather than a satellite dish.

AT&T has been testing the service in 13 markets and is now making it available to anyone.

The channel lineups and prices are comparable with what’s available from DirecTV, but AT&T TV doesn’t have NFL Sunday Ticket, a package of out-of-market football games.

AT&T will send subscribers a free Android streaming-TV box to use the service.

