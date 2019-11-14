At least 3 hurt in Southern California high school shooting

Authorities say at least three people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.

If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

