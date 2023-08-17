(KTLA) – Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis would like to host you at their guest house in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I have a really dumb idea,” Kutcher explained to Kunis in the video. “It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise … I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here.”

Kunis appeared to laugh in disbelief, while Kutcher assured her he was being serious.

“I think they’ll like it,” the “That 70’s Show” actor said. Kunis agreed.

“OK, so we’re doing it? Great!” Kutcher said, finalizing the plans while his partner appeared to be processing the idea.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose on Aug. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Kershaw’s Challenge)

“It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had … stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds,” Kutcher’s caption read.

The couple’s two-bedroom, one-bath guest house is now listed on Airbnb. The listing further states that Kutcher and Kunis will be there to greet guests “upon arrival,” and hints that the couple will also “capture some content” with guests during the stay.

The one-night stay can be reserved for Aug. 19 only. Bookings for the reservation opened at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Hopeful guests were still permitted to request the reservation as of Thursday morning (for $0), but it’s unclear if anyone has been officially allowed to book a stay.

“Ashton And Mila’s place is in high demand,” reads a message that Airbnb users see when requesting a reservation. “We’ll only reach out if you’re invited to book.”

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about),” the listing description says. “Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”