(WKBN) — Researchers have been investigating an energy-autonomous electronic skin that could revolutionize the prosthetics field.

Detailed in Research A Science Partner Journal, electronic skin or e-skin has multiple sensors spread over a large area to mimic some of the features of real skin.

More recently, a fully-organic, self-powered e-skin known as FOSE-skin, has made improvements to the technology, which was previously difficult to use practically because of a need for external energy sources.

One of the notable possibilities with FOSE-skin is that it could allow those with prosthetics to feel many sensations that they were previously unable, including general movement, pressure and temperature change in flowing water.

FOSE-skin also has the capability of fully self-healing within 10 hours through a process utilizing a self-healing polymer.