Arrests made, officers injured at ‘Straight Pride Parade’ in Boston

BOSTON, Massachusetts (CNN) – Several people were arrested in Boston Saturday as a “Straight Pride Parade” marched its way through the streets.

That parade was met with dozens of counterprotesters.

Some members of the parade argued it’s all about freedom of speech and exercising their rights while others used the parade to speak out against the LGBTQ community.

“They know that they’ve chosen that lifestyle. They were not created that way,” said Karen Childress.

They also argued that they too feel oppressed.

“I fell oppressed as a Republican because I can’t walk around my city with a MAGA hat on without getting harassed,” said Nathan.

These messages were met with fiery counter-protests as hundreds lined the streets of the parade route.

“By attempting to organize a Straight Pride Parade, people are just trying to make fun of and/or ignore the very, very real and dangerous oppression that LGBTQ+ people have gone through,” said Gina Rose.

The parade ended at City Hall Plaza.

Boston police said 36 people were arrested and four officers were injured.