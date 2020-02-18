Arkansas cheerleader recovering after truck crashes into her home

Within a week a second crash, this time at the cheer academy

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A 12-year-old cheerleader recovering from a crash, putting her passion for the sport on hold. Within a week of a truck slamming into Mackaiah Medlock’s home – another car crashes into the building she cheers at.

Cheerleading has been a part of Mackaiah Medlock’s life for most of her life. Nicknamed Kaiah for short– she’s tumbled alongside her sister for over 7 years at the Arkansas Cheer Academy. ​

“This year was a really big year, they bumped up a skill level. They had a lot more expectations and complicated stunts, tumbling and routines. They were doing incredible,” said Morgan Matlock a cheer parent and family friend.

She says a crash that happened around midnight on January 25th put Kaiah’s cheerleading career on hold. ​”My daughter had two other cheers friends over and they came and woke me up saying Kaiah is hurt we have to go to the hospital”

Her daughter Makenzie Jensen said” I was scared because I didn’t know what was going to happen and if she was okay or not.”

Kaiah was in her bedroom playing videos games when a truck slammed into the home.

“She had several abrasions, a couple of deep lacerations in her right leg. She had a pelvic fracture in three different areas,” said Matlock.

Five of her pets including a dog were killed. Kaiah underwent surgery, she is using a walker and is looking at weeks of physical therapy, taking her out of the cheerleading season.

Less than a week from the crash, the cheer academy experienced a similar incident, when a car slammed into its lobby. No one was inside the academy at the time.

Matlock said she was shocked after hearing about the incident. “My heart just dropped how does this happen in less than a week, in two different locations affecting the same group of people.”

Matlock said Kaiah is healing well and still her spunky self. She says regardless of the tragic events. “This team has been through injuries and all kinds of stuff and what I do know about those kids and coaches is that they are going to use this to strengthen them and they will get through it.”

Kaiah and her family are staying with relatives until they find a new place to live. A GoFundme page has been set up to help the family.