Arizona man hits street with resumes, lands offers

For one job seeker in Phoenix, it came down to just holding a sign

PHOENIX, Arizona (CNN) – They say job-hunting is about things like connections, networking and making an impression.

For one job seeker in Phoenix, it came down to just holding a sign.

Patrick Hoagland was holding a sign, asking for work, when a driver took his picture.

“It says, ‘Please take a resume. Got laid off, looking for a job, and I wanted to make it as easy to read as possible,” he said.

Melissa Digianfilippo, the co-owner of a marketing firm, took a photo of Hoagland on her drive back from lunch.

“I gestured for him to come over grabbed his resume, and the light changed, so I had no time to talk to him,” she said.

“At least four hours a day one day, I stayed out there for eight hours, and I was out there the day it was 118,” Hoagland said.

You can’t tell by his smile, but the 30-year-old husband and father was feeling pretty low at that moment, despite sending out dozens of resumes online.

Weeks later, he was still jobless.

“It caught me by surprise, and after that, I had some other stresses in life going on, and I really need to get a job so I chose to stand on the corner with a sign,” he said.

Impressed by his creativity, Digianfilippo shared his resume.

“I just thought I have a wide network so I’ll post it on social media and see what happens and it was crazy, it blew up,” she said.

After that, Hoagland was swamped with text messages, phone calls and emails.

That turned into hundreds of replies and inquiries.

He narrowed his offers down to 17 and then to one — the one.

“I work at a concrete grinding company. I have concrete all over me right now,” he said.

Now, Hoagland is hungrier than ever for success.