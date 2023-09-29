(WKBN)- One month after a college credit requirement was eliminated, the number of applicants wanting to become Pennsylvania State Troopers is up 300%.

On August 28, PA Governor Josh Shapiro removed the requirement that people applying for the Academy must have at least 60 college credits.

Since then, 1,200 people have applied and 43% had high school diplomas only.

In the previous 6 months, there were around 300 applicants a month.

When Shapiro became Governor, he ordered all state agencies to emphasize work experience in their hiring.