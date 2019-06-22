Apple recalls MacBook Pro batteries for safety risk

The company said the battery in certain MacBook Pro models could dangerously overheat

(CNN Newsource) – There is a voluntary recall on some of Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers.

At issue is the battery inside the laptops. Apple said it could dangerously overheat.

The recall is aimed at MacBook Pro models sold mainly between September 2015 and February 2017.

Other MacBook Pro models outside of that range or any other Mac laptops are not affected.

Apple has a dedicated website for customers to check if their computer is eligible for a free battery.

Last month, musician White Panda tweeted a video that showed his MacBook Pro after it exploded into flames.