The Apollo 11 mission is celebrating its 50th anniversary on July 16

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WZDX) – Take a trip through the history of the Apollo 11 mission, from the scientists who dreamed it to the events that shaped it and Huntsville, Alabama’s special role in making it happen.

The Apollo 11 mission is celebrating its 50th anniversary on July 16.

Watch the video above to see learn more about the mission.