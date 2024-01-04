BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, causing several carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least three people, officials said.

The accident happened about 500 meters (yards) from Cicalengka train station in West Java’s Bandung city, said Ayep Hanapi, a spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia, the national railways.

He said the Turangga express train traveling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to Bandung hit a commuter train heading to Padalarang from Cicalengka station.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured, West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said.

Television video showed several carriages overturned or badly mangled. One carriage plunged into a nearby rice field. People screamed as panicked passengers tried to get out of the train. Some walked through the fields carrying suitcases and other items as ambulances evacuated the injured.

About 106 passengers on the commuter train and 54 on the Turangga have been rescued, said Hery Marantika. head of Bandung’s Search and Rescue Agency.

The cause of the accident was being investigated.

Train accidents are common on Indonesia’s aging railroad network, especially at crossings.