AP sources: ESPN fires Paul Pierce after racy video

FILE – Former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce attends the NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Houston Rockets in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Tuesday. March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

(AP) – NBA analyst Paul Pierce has been fired by ESPN, people familiar with the situation confirmed.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly comment on personnel matters. The news was first reported by Barrett Sports Media.

Pierce, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, had worked for the network since 2017, including being a part of the “NBA Countdown” pregame show.

He posted an Instagram video Friday night that showed him playing poker and smoking with scantily clad dancers performing in the background.