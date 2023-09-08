LONDON (AP) — A main route between England and France was shut for several hours Friday while British Army bomb-disposal experts examined a vehicle that was stopped by police near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel before deciding it posed no safety risk.

The Kent Police force said one man was arrested and later released pending further inquiries. It said the incident was not linked to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial on terrorism charges.

Police initially said a cordon was put in place “for the safety of the public,” but in an update said the vehicle that was stopped was “deemed to not pose a risk to public safety.”

Long lines of cars had built up on the approach to the terminal near Folkestone in southeast England.

Le Shuttle, which operates trains that carry vehicles through the tunnel between England and France, said access to its terminal was suspended and that services were likely to be severely disrupted. But it said the incident was resolved late Friday afternoon and that services were resuming.