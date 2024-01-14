JERUSALEM (AP) — Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.
The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods. The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in more than half of Gaza’s hospitals and caused widespread hunger, U.N. monitors say.
The Israeli military says it has now scaled back operations in the hard-hit north. But in the south, where it says Hamas’ leaders are hiding, it presses forward at full strength. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Israel have engaged in cross-border skirmishes nearly every day since the war began.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.
TOTAL DEATHS
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 23,843
Number of people killed in Israel: more than 1,200
Number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 347
CIVILIANS
Civilians killed in Gaza: The civilian toll of the war is unknown, with women and minors making up an estimated two-thirds of those killed
Number of civilians killed in Israel on Oct. 7: 790
U.N. staff killed in Gaza: 148
Health workers killed in Gaza: at least 337
Journalists killed in Gaza: 82
SOLDIERS/MILITANTS
Number of Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7: 314
Number of militants killed by Israel: Over 8,000
Number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 188
Number of Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front: 9
Number of Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire or “accidents” in Gaza and the north: 29
DESTRUCTION/HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN GAZA
Percentage of Gaza’s buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 45-56%
Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning: 15/36
Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic hunger and starvation”: 576,600 (26% of the population)
Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged: over 69%
Mosques damaged: 142
Churches damaged: 3
Ambulances damaged: 121
Students out of school: 625,000 (100% of students)
INJURIES
Palestinians injured in Gaza: 60,005
Palestinians injured in West Bank: more than 4,000
Total Israeli injuries: 12,536
Israeli soldiers injured in ground offensive: 1,085
Israeli soldiers injured since Oct. 7: 2,496
DISPLACEMENT
Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million (85% of Gaza’s population)
Number of Israelis displaced from northern and southern border communities: 249,263 (2.6% of the population)
HOSTAGES/PRISONERS
Hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7: 253
Hostages released: 121
Hostages taken Oct. 7 who remain in the strip: 132
1. 111 men, 19 women, 2 children
2. 121 Israelis, 11 foreign nationals
Hostages who were killed or died in Hamas captivity: 33
Palestinian prisoners released during weeklong pause in fighting: 240
MUNITIONS
Number of rockets launched toward Israel: 14,000