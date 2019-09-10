Another Tesla driver caught on camera apparently asleep behind wheel in Mass.

A Massachusetts man was so shocked by what he saw on the turnpike, he had to document it

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN Newsource) – A Massachusetts man was so shocked by what he saw on the turnpike, he had to document it.

The commuter saw a man driving and a woman next to him in a self-driving Tesla, both fast asleep.

The makers of these self-driving cars say people should always be alert with both hands on the wheel, but that wasn’t the case for one driver along the Mass Pike Monday.

Captured on camera apparently asleep at the wheel, fellow driver Dakota Randall said he was so surprised by what he saw he had to capture the moment.

“It was just so strange and baffling – I just looked a couple of times,” Randall said. “I thought I saw somebody asleep at the wheel, but I wasn’t sure, so I did a double-take and sure enough, there was somebody with his head between his legs.”

The cellphone video shows a fellow driver hunched over, seemingly fast asleep at the wheel of a self-driving car.

Randall said he was driving home to Walpole after working as a writer for NESN and had to snap a video.

“I thought I should record this, then I thought I shouldn’t record this because it’s also unsafe, but it was just so bizarre I just had to get it on video. It was so strange,” Randall said.

The woman in the passenger seat also appeared to be asleep. Randall said he tried to wake them up, even honking his horn to no avail, all while cars were buzzing by.

“Would you be trusting enough or brave enough?” reporter Tiffany Chan asked.

“No, especially in Boston,” Randall said. “It’s scary enough when I go in and out of the city. I always get worried if I’m going to get cut off or clipped or something.”

It’s the way of the future. A trend, Randall says, he’s not sure he’s on board with quite yet.

“It was just strange. It looked like they just needed to go home and go to bed,” he said.

The Massachusetts State Police say there’s technically no law against falling asleep at the wheel of a self-driving car, but it’s obviously not recommended. Manufacturers say all rides should be supervised, even if the car is on autopilot.

In August, the same scenario was caught on camera in California. In that case. A driver was apparently asleep at the wheel traveling down a busy highway in Los Angeles.