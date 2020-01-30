Four more companies are recalling their inclined baby sleepers due to safety concerns

Summer Infant, Graco, Evenflo and Delta Enterprise Corp. are recalling their inclined sleepers to prevent the risk of suffocation.

Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat

Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleeper

Delt Enterprise Corp. Incline Sleeper

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturer’s inclined sleep products after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

The sleepers were sold from March 2017 through December 2019 at retailers nationwide including Amazon.

The sleepers can be returned for a refund or voucher by contacting the manufacturer.

Other inclined sleepers from Fisher-Price and others have also been recalled.

To search all inclined sleeper recalls, go to Consumer Product Safety Commission website.