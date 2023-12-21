(WKBN) – The American Medical Association is offering 10 recommendations to help everyone make the biggest changes next year that can impact their health.

It’s around the holidays that even the most health-conscious person can get off course. To help in the coming weeks, the AMA suggests keeping these 10 things in mind.

Be more physically active: Exercise is essential for your physical and mental health. Adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity. Reduce your intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods, especially those with added sodium and sugar: Drink more water and replace processed foods with nutritious, whole foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, low-fat dairy products, and lean meats and poultry. Drinking sugary beverages, even 100% fruit juices, is associated with a higher all-cause mortality risk, according to a study published in “JAMA Network Open.” Make sure you family is up to date on vaccines: Including the annual flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and older. Vaccines are also available to protect older adults from severe RSV. New tools to protect infants during RSV season include maternal vaccination and monoclonal antibody immunization. If you have questions, speak with your physician and review trusted resources, including getvaccineanswers.org. It is also important to follow evidence-based public health measures, such as covering coughs and sneezes, frequently washing your hands, improving air quality, wearing masks and staying home if you are sick, to help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses. Get screened: Estimates based on statistical models show that since April 2020, millions of screenings for breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer diagnoses may have been missed due to pandemic-related care disruptions. Check with your physician to find out if you’re due for preventive care, tests or screenings, and make an appointment. These measures are designed to keep you healthy and help your doctor spot certain conditions before they become more serious. Know your blood pressure numbers: Visit ManageYourBP.org to better understand your numbers and take necessary steps to get high blood pressure—also known as hypertension—under control. Doing so will reduce your risk of heart attack or stroke. Learn your risk for type 2 diabetes: Take a simple online 2-minute self-screening test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org. Steps you take now can help prevent or delay the onset of Type II diabetes, which is a risk factor for severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization or death. Consume alcohol in moderation as defined by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans: Up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men, and only by adults of legal drinking age. Talk with your doctor about tobacco and e-cigarette use (vaping) and how to quit: Your doctor can offer resources and guidance for quitting tobacco and nicotine. Declare your home and car smoke-free to eliminate secondhand smoke exposure. Follow your physician’s instructions for pain medication and antibiotics: If you are taking prescription opioids or other medications, always store them safely to prevent diversion or misuse, and properly dispose of any leftover medication. If a healthcare professional determines that you need antibiotics, take them exactly as prescribed. Not taking the full course can lead to antibiotic resistance — a serious public health problem — and will not make you feel better if you have a virus, such as a cold or flu. Manage stress: Good mental health is part of good overall health. Get sufficient sleep (at least 7.5 hours per night), exercise and ask for help from a mental health professional when you need it.

The top 10 causes of death in the U.S.: (Source: Centers for Disease Control)