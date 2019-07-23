AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from West Virginia

Anyone with information should contact 911 or West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850

FAIRMONT, W.V. (WKBN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a girl who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Authorities in West Virginia say 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick, III likely abducted his biological daughter, 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield.

She was last seen on July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Gracelynn is described as 3-feet-tall, 35 lbs., with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in summer clothing.

The vehicle is listed as a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with the license plate 1TH163. It is a West Virginia license plate.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850.