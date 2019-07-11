Amazon workers planning Prime Day strike

The workers want better pay and working conditions

(CNN) – Amazon workers are planning a labor strike on Prime Day.

According to Bloomberg, the six-hour work stoppage will happen on July 15 at Shakopee, Minnesota.

The workers want better pay and working conditions.

But Amazon says it already offers “competitive hourly rates ranging from $16.25 to $20.80, with benefits.”

The Shakopee warehouse has about 1,500 full-time employees.

Amazon Prime Day is the annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

This year, Prime Day will last for two full days — July 15 and 16.

The company does not expect any disruptions in shipments to customers during the strike and rally.

Meanwhile, Amazon announced it will spend $700 million over the next six years to help retrain a third of its workforce to adapt to an economy increasingly disrupted by automation and new technology.

The training, which will be voluntary, will help Amazon employees progress into more advanced jobs or even new positions outside of the company.

It will be available to 100,000 workers by 2025.