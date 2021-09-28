Amazon unveils home robot named ‘Astro’

(NEXSTAR) — Amazon announced a home robot named Astro during a press event on Tuesday.

Astro has a rotating screen on wheels and features animated eyes that can respond to user interaction. The robot can also move from room to room while avoiding obstacles inside the home.

Astro is built on Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and can perform multiple tasks including recommending TV shows, deliver reminders, and provide updates on Amazon deliveries.

Credit: Amazon

The robot also integrates with Ring doorbell cameras and other safety products in the Alexa family.

According to Amazon, the robot will include a “live view” feature that will allow you to check on people and pets in real-time.

“Astro will bring all of your favorite Alexa features like music, news, podcasts, and timers directly to you,” Amazon said in a news release. “Or, if you’re doing a video call, Astro will move with you around the house, so that you can continue the conversation.”

According to Amazon, you will also be able to turn on “do not disturb” to limit how many times Astro moves while you’re trying to sleep.

The robot will be offered as “invitation only” and will be priced at $999.99. The company will begin accepting invites later this year, but it has not yet revealed an official launch date.