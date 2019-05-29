Amazon Alexa now has command to forget everything you said

(CNN Newsource) – Starting Wednesday, you can order voice-controlled assistant Alexa to “delete everything I said today.”

Another command that should be available in the next few weeks is “Alexa, delete what I just said.”

Until now, you had to go into the app to delete Alexa recordings one by one or go through Amazon’s website to delete every recording at once.

The new commands are part of a broader push toward privacy as consumers, consumer privacy advocates and legislators become increasingly wary of Alexa-enabled gadgets.