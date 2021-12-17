FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis will be speaking with Major Ed O’Carroll and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner on details of an alleged serial killer in Virginia.

To watch the press conference live click this link here.

Since August, the bodies of four victims have been found in the state, according to FCPD.

On Wednesday, human remains were located in an isolated wooded area in Fairfax County. The remains were found inside of a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue, according to police.