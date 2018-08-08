All 'Harry Potter' movies returning to theaters for a limited time

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Cinemark

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Calling all muggles!

It's time to mark your calendars.

All nine Wizarding World films -- the 8 "Harry Potter" movies plus "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" -- will hit select theaters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

It's all in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's" first appearance on bookshelves in the U.S.

The movies will be exclusively featured at select Cinemark XD locations nationwide.

However, there are only a couple of Cinemark theaters here in Central Ohio showing the movies.

The participating theaters are:

Polaris 18 and XD -- Columbus

Cinemark River Valley Mall and XD -- Lancaster

Tickets will cost $5 per film, or you can buy a limited-quantity "Wizarding World XD Week" pass for $25 so you can watch all nine movies.

The pass even comes with a collectible keychain, Harry Potter-themed commemorative cup, and a commemorative festival badge.

Tickets are now on sale at Cinemark.com.