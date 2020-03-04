Alex Trebek gives 1-year update on pancreatic cancer diagnosis

(WKBN) – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gave a one-year update Wednesday on his pancreatic cancer diagnosis and treatment.

In the video posted on Youtube, Trebek said the 1-year-survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer is 18 percent.

“I am very happy to report that I have just reached that marker,” Trebek said. “I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

Trebek talked about moments of great pain and depression.

“I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal. A betrayal of my wife and soul mate who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration.”

Trebek said his oncologist told him that although the 2-year survival rate is only 7 percent, he was certain he would be sitting with him next year celebrating Trebek’s second anniversary of survival.

“If I, no we, because so many of us are involved in this same situation, if we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude anything is possible. I’ll keep ya posted.”

Trebek revealed last March that he had been suffering from stomach pains before being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.