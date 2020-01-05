Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya

National and World

It is not clear whether U.S. or Kenyan forces were killed

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kenya Flag

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – Al-Shabab extremists have overrun a key military base used by U.S. counterterror forces in Kenya, destroying U.S. aircraft and vehicles.

The U.S. military says the situation remains “fluid” after the pre-dawn attack by the al-Qaida-linked group. Kenya’s military says five attackers were killed.

It is not clear whether U.S. or Kenyan forces were killed.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab released photos of blazing aircraft. It says the attack has nothing to do with the Middle East crisis.

This is the first known al-Shabab attack against U.S. forces inside Kenya, a key base for fighting one of the world’s most resilient extremist organizations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com