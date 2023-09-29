COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A potential loophole that could let predators share videos of child sex abuse on Pornhub has some attorneys general demanding answers from the company behind the website.

Aylo, Pornhub’s Montreal-based parent company, has recently come under scrutiny of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 25 of his counterparts due to the company’s vetting process for user-uploaded content.

In a letter to Aylo, the company formerly known as MindGeek, the attorneys general question Pornhub’s practices for vetting user-uploaded content to ensure participants are consenting adults, rather than victims of child sex abuse and other crimes.

“Without airtight safeguards, a website like this can become a haven for child molesters, rapists and other abusers,” Yost said. “It appears the people in charge left the gate unlocked for predators, and the company needs to explain itself.”

The letter comes after an undercover journalist asked Aylo technical product manager Mike Farley questions regarding the process of opening a Pornhub account as a content creator.

According to Farley, content creators must submit a photo ID for verification when opening a Pornhub account, but they are not required to show their faces in materials uploaded to the website. This loophole means that while an ID was used to make the account, those featured in the video may not necessarily be that person, the letter states, making the point that there is no guarantee the people shown in the uploads are participating willingly and legally.

According to the letter, the journalist asks Farley if rapists exploit the flaw to share videos of their victims, and Farley responds, “Of course. Of course.” Asked if human traffickers do the same, he replies, “To do what? To make money? Of course.” Farley offers this solution: “You (Pornhub) shouldn’t have content up [if] you can’t identify the person.”

In their letter, the attorneys general seek Aylo’s response to the claims and an explanation of the company’s plan to fix the alleged loophole, so no children or other victims are abused for profit on its platforms.