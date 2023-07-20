HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Rescheduling your flight could potentially put you at risk of being duped by scammers.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General is warning everyone, and the issue was happening all over the country until Google attempted to shut it down.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said that the scam starts when a flight is canceled or delayed and travelers want to rebook. Scammers have been using Google’s search engines and creating fake accounts that appear to be affiliated with major airlines. They are also altering existing legitimate Google listings. Consumers fall into the scam by searching their respective airlines, contacting a fake airline representative, and providing their personal information, including credit card information.

Henry said it’s believed that Google has removed the listings from its search engine, but consumers should remain vigilant when rescheduling flights, Henry explained.

Tips to Remember:

Make sure you are accessing the airline’s legitimate website;

Do not trust search engine results to relay the airlines’ phone number;

Always obtain the phone number directly from the official website of the airline you need to contact; and

Do not give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.

Consumers with any questions or feel that they have been victimized by this scam may submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/scams-complaint/, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.