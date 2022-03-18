(WKBN) – Following a year of soaring lumber prices and then a slight reprieve over the summer, prices are rising again.

There are several reasons, according to industry experts. The war in Ukraine, sawmill backups and worker shortages. The demand is higher than the supply. Also, an active wildfire season in the West is also a contributor.

According to Business insider, futures have been volatile since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they soared to a record high of $1,711 per thousand board feet last May. After tumbling through the spring and summer, they have been rebounding and got a fresh jolt from Russia’s war. Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, prices have jumped 14% to $1,452, putting them just 15% below the all-time peak.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) said the increase has added $18,600 to the price of newly built houses.

The good news is housing starts have increased 6.8%, which is 22.3% above the rate posted a year ago, according to NAHB