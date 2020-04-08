African Americans disproportionately suffering from COVID-19

(CNN) – As the U.S. suffered its worst day in reports of death from COVID-19, officials say it appears African Americans are more at risk of dying from the disease compared to other groups.

“It’s showing up very strongly in our data on the African American community. We are doing everything in our power to address this challenge. It’s a tremendous challenge. It’s terrible,” President Donald Trump said during his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

In Michigan, 14 percent of the population is black, but they make up 41 percent of coronavirus deaths. In Illinois, 15 percent of the population is African American or black, but they account for 43 percent of the deaths. Lousiana is 32 percent black, but they have seen about 70 percent of deaths in that state.

“When you look at the predisposing conditions that lead to a bad outcome with coronavirus, the things that get people to ICUs, that require intubation and often lead to death, they are just comorbidities that are, unfortunately, disproportionately prevalent in the African-American population,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Among the victims is Jason Hargrove, a bus driver from Michigan who got sick four days after posting a video to Facebook, as shown in the video clip attached to this report. The 50-year-old died last week from COVID-19.