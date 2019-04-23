Adults vaccinated for measles as children may need another dose Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(CNN Newsource) - There's a lot of talk about vaccinations for children to protect them from highly contagious viruses and diseases, but what about grown-ups? If you're part of a certain age group, you may need to get your booster shots again.

According to the Center for Disease Control, as of Monday, the number of measles cases this year is now at 626 -- the second-highest in more than a decade.

Nearly 20 years ago, the measles was declared eliminated in the United States but there has been an upsurge of cases, including adults who thought they were already protected.

It's likely you don't remember getting your booster shots as a kid or have lost your documentation.

Depending on when you were born, you may not have been given the vaccine at all.

If you were born before the '60s, you may have never been vaccinated because it was assumed you'd be exposed to the virus and would build immunity.

The group of adults that may be at risk are Generation X, born in the late '60s, '70s and '80s. These adults may have been vaccinated but never built immunity, mostly because of the way the vaccines were administered.

There was a chance in 1989 when the CDC began recommending two doses of the MMR -- which covers the measles, mumps and rubella -- making the vaccine consistently more effective.

Two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles. One dose is about 93% effective.

If you're unsure of your immunity, contact your doctor.

The CDC said it's safe to get another dose.