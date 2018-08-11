Activists rally against hate on Charlottesville anniversary

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mother of Heyer who was killed during last year’s Unite the Right rally, where her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va. The governor has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the anniversary of the rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (AP) - Police are blocking off streets and mobilizing hundreds of officers for the anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, alarming activists who plan to rally against the hatred and bloodshed that shocked the nation last summer.

State and local authorities framed this weekend’s heightened security as a necessary precaution, but some community activists are concerned the measures could be a counterproductive overreaction.

An independent investigation of last year’s rally violence, led by a former federal prosecutor, found the chaos stemmed from a passive response by law enforcement and poor preparation and coordination between state and city police.