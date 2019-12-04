Breaking News
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

National and World

The lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting, gun, crime scene, homicide - Generic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center.

A university police officer says the shooter was also not a student.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com