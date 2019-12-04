Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

The lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center.

A university police officer says the shooter was also not a student.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.