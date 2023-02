(WKBN) – There’s renewed hope tonight for Delphi retirees to finally get their pensions.

According to a press release, the Susan Muffley Act will be reintroduced on Thursday in Washington.

The act was stalled last session in the Senate. It had already passed in the House.

Thousands of employees lost 70% of their promised pensions. The effort to restore them has been ongoing for 14 years now.