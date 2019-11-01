Accused Parkland shooter back in court, accused of attacking prison guard

Nikolas Cruz was back in a Florida courtroom for two separate hearings Friday.

The first addressed charges from an altercation in November 2018.

Cruz is also accused of attacking a prison guard and trying to take his stun gun.

His attorneys asked the judge to waive the 21 year old’s right to appear.

After some questions, that was granted and Cruz left the room as the hearing continued.

A second hearing will address proceedings in the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in February 2018.