Accused of abusing 349 children, French surgeon faces trial

It is the worst case of child sex abuse to come to light in France

Accused of abusing 349 children, French surgeon faces trial

SAINTES, France (AP) – A retired surgeon accused of sexually abusing 349 young children is facing justice after decades of alleged abuse. It is the worst case of child sex abuse to come to light in France. Joel Le Scouarnec is accused of abusing children in their hospital rooms, as well as neighbors and his nieces. Investigators uncovered more than 300,000 images of child and other pornography in his home, and notebooks where the surgeon detailed sexual violence on children from 1989 to 2017. Le Scouarnec admitted to sexual acts with children but said the notebooks included an element of fantasy.

