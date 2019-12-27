About a dozen hurt in blast at Beechcraft plant in Kansas

Fire Chief James Fromme says the explosion happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the facility

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) – Authorities say about a dozen people were injured when a nitrogen tank exploded at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, causing part of the building to collapse.

Fire Chief James Fromme says the explosion happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the facility, which is in the eastern part of the city.

A 4-inch natural gas line also was severed.

He said he had no details on the severity of the injuries. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Beechcraft’s parent company, Textron Aviation, didn’t immediately reply to phone or email messages seeking further information.

