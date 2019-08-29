About 24,000 rugs recalled, pose fire hazard

The product was sold nationwide from March 2014 to December 2018 in At Home Stores

(WKBN) – At Home Superstore announced a recall to thousands of shag rugs sold nationwide.

They were not labeled as being flammable, although they pose a fire hazard.

The recall includes eight types of rugs sold in the store. The number for the recall is 19-187.

They include these rugs:

The SKU number 124142991 is a white rug with the measurements 39″ x 59″

The SKU number 124142992 is a gray rug with the measurements 39″ x 59″

The SKU number 124115994 is a beige rug with the measurements 59″ x 87″

The SKU number 124115995 is a white rug with the measurements 59″ x 87″

The SKU number 124129568 is a gray rug with the measurements 59″ x 87″

The SKU number 124121400 is a beige rug with the measurements 90” x 120”

The SKU number 124121401 is a white rug with the measurements 90” x 120”

The SKU number 124129561 is a gray rug with the measurements 90” x 120”

Small rugs are not required to meet the federal flammability standard but they are required to be permanently labeled with the statement: “FLAMMABLE (FAILS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE STANDARD FF 2-70): SHOULD NOT BE USED NEAR SOURCES OF IGNITION.”

Consumers should stop using the rugs and contact At Home for instructions or return the rug in store for a refund.

Consumers with the 39″ by 59″ rug will receive a label to be placed underneath the rug.

The product was sold nationwide from March 2014 to December 2018 in At Home Stores and in Garden Ridge stores from December 2013 to October 2014.