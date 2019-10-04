About 1 million dressers recalled for entrapment, tip-over hazard

They were sold at Kmart from April 2013 to November 2018

(WKBN) – Dressers sold at Kmart are under recall for entrapment and tip-over hazards.

About 1 million Belmont four-drawer dressers are under recall. The dressers were sold in two different sizes and four colors.

They were sold at Kmart from April 2013 to November 2018 for about $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap. Consumers can request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.

For a full list of model numbers and to report an injury or incident, go to this link.

The recall number is 20-003.