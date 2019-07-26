AAA: Older drivers more likely to be distracted by tech

Drivers between the ages of 55 and 75 took their eyes off the road about eight seconds longer, the study found

(CNN Newsource) – Did you know that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chance of getting into an accident?

That’s according to AAA and with all the tech we have in our cars these days, it’s easy to get distracted.

The auto group says folks between the ages of 55 and 75 are likely to get even more distracted.

AAA had people in different age groups use some of their car’s tech while they were driving.

Even when they were doing simple things like tuning the radio, drivers between the ages of 55 and 75 took their eyes off the road about eight seconds longer than the people between the ages of 21 and 36.

Even cars with voice commands can distract you if you end up looking down when your car doesn’t understand a command.

Safety experts say your best bet is to just pull over if the technology gets too distracting or, even better, handle all of that before you start driving.