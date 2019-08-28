AAA names states with cleanest hotels

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKBN) – AAA has released the states where you’ll find the cleanest hotel rooms, but Ohio didn’t make the list.

All hotels have to meet expected standards to qualify as inspected and approved by AAA, but there are some that exceed expectations and earn the travel club’s Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award.

Hotels earning the designation must surpass expectations in all areas of the property.

“AAA has found that cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for a hotel. This new designation identifies hotels with exceptional practices,” said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings. “The vast majority of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels fall in the midscale, Three Diamond range, so those that earn the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping badge are a step above in a way that matters to today’s discerning traveler.”

Properties that received the designation must be rated excellent for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints.

Properties are rated year-round, so the total number of properties to achieve the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award varies throughout the year. (All figures listed below are as of July 19, 2019.)

States with the Most AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping Hotels

California (982) Florida (485) Texas (468) North Carolina (458) New York (406) Virginia (328) Pennsylvania (281) Tennessee (268) Maryland (238) Massachusetts (215)

Cities with the Most AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping Hotels

New York, New York (161) Houston, Texas (90) Washington, D.C. (78) Orlando, Florida (69) Charlotte, North Carolina (68) Austin, Texas (63) Nashville, Tennessee (61) San Diego, California (60) Anaheim, California (50) San Antonio, Texas (49)

Rating for individual member-properties can be found at AAA Travel Guides.