**Related Video Above: Red Gerard signed autographs at Boston Mills Ski Resort last season.**

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Local skiers and snowboarders alike have waited patiently for the weather to turn in their favor this season. And with temps dipping and snow blowing earlier this week, one area ski resort is announcing plans to be ready in time for Christmas weekend.

Boston Mills Ski Resort is opening for its 60th season Friday, but don’t expect all runs and lifts to be up and running just yet. However, the resort is going to be open daily through New Year’s Day at various times, unless announced otherwise.

Opening day starts with a banner breaking at 10 a.m., and continues with cupcakes and pins being passed out at noon.

Other ski resorts Alpine Valley, located in Chesterland, and Brandywine, located in Sagamore Hills, about a mile from Boston Mills, are not opening yet. The crowd-pleasing Polar Blast Snow Tubing Park near Brandywine also has no opening date.

Last year, with much less natural snow falling than normal, keeping the local resorts open was more of a challenge.

“A lot of people think, ‘It’s 32 degrees, flip a switch and we have snow made,’ but it’s a combination of humidity in the air versus the temperature,” General Manager Jake Campbell told FOX 8 last March, explaining the resort’s snow-making process. ” … Basically, we really need those lower 20s and that’s when we can make good snow — but unfortunately, it has been preceded by a lot of 65 degrees, rain.”

Find out more about Boston Mills’ hours, lessons and passes right here. All three resorts are owned by Vail Resorts.