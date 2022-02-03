CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner is tossing her hat in the ring to be a guest on “The View.”

“I felt that I could probably help her learn a few things about Jewish people and (the) Jewish race,” Lipiner told NewsNation’s Marni Hughes.

Her request comes after co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the show Tuesday following her remarks that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

The 88-year-old author of “Long Journey Home: A Young Girl’s Memoir of Surviving the Holocaust” pitched the idea of hopping on the daytime talk series via Twitter on Monday, a day before Goldberg was suspended.

In her first tweet, she wrote: “Hi @WhoopiGoldberg. My family was killed for not being white. Hitler & Nazis NEEDED to exterminate Jews because we weren’t ‘white enough’ for them. I’m happy to meet and educate you about what really happened in the Holocaust.”

About an hour later, Lipiner followed up with another tweet to the show.

“I am a Holocaust survivor in NYC,” she said. “I might be 88-years-old but I have the energy to come on your show and talk to @WhoopiGoldberg and all the girls about the Holocaust. I think we can have a meaningful conversation together and heal wounds. DM me! Love, Lucy.”

Lipiner’s tweets have since gone viral with more than 40,000 likes collectively. Lipiner said she was very disappointed to hear Goldberg’s opinion.

“What was very hurtful to me is to hear her say that it was white people fighting white people. Yes, Jewish people in most parts of Europe are white. But Jewish people are not all white. We are also black Jews and … Chinese Jews, Indian Jews. But we are a race.”

She continued, “And when she mentioned that, it was all about white people fighting white people … Jewish people and not fighting the Nazis. Nazis were trying and they were quite successful in exterminating Jewish people.”

On Tuesday’s show, Goldberg did apologize for her comment. She said, “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected.” She also tweeted an apology.

ABC News President Kim Godwin also called Whoopi’s comments “wrong” and “hurtful.”

Lipiner said she would like to join the show to offer her perspective about the Holocust. She would also like to make her appearance more of a “teaching moment” so that she could talk about the misconceptions about what happened during that time period.

“I think that she should have said, ‘I am perfectly willing to hear Holocaust survivors. explaining things to me,'” Lipiner said.

Lipiner was born in Poland and fled with her family at the outbreak of World War II. An estimated 6 million Jews were killed by Nazis over the course of the Holocaust.