SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation) — Cue the intro song for Full House.

Owning an iconic Painted Lady on the 700 block of Steiner, also known as San Francisco’s Postcard Row, just became reality.

One of the 1890’s Victorian homes, the Pink Painted Lady, which appeared in the intro to the long-running sitcom “Full House” could be yours for for $3,550,000.

(Photo credit Rob Jordan)

Owner Leah Culver shared the following post on the home’s Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to sell the Pink Painted Lady. This was an extremely difficult decision that I have been considering for several months. I’ve come to realize that I do not have enough time or resources to dedicate to truly restoring this home with the care and attention to detail that it deserves. I would love to transition to a new owner who cares as much as I do (or more!) about this special home. That’s why I am listing it for sale for the same price I purchased it for and am including the current building plans, permits, and social media accounts with the sale (if desired). There’s a link in bio to the listing with more specifics. Please feel free to share with anyone you know who might be interested in this beautiful home. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

(Photo credit Rob Jordan)

The house is listed for the same price it sold for in January 2020.

Culver went through an extensive application process for the Mills Act Tax Reduction (a tax reduction program for historical properties).

She’s selling the house for the same price because she wants to make sure that the next owner will take great care of the house and restore it to its former glory as a significant piece of San Francisco history.