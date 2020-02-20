Live Now
A diminished Victoria’s Secret is sold

The selling price signifies a marked decline for a brand with hundreds of stores

NEW YORK (AP) – Victoria’s Secret, beset by falling sales and uncomfortable questions about its billionaire founder who has run the company for five decades, is being sold.

The company’s owner, L Brands, said Thursday that the private-equity firm Sycamore Brands will buy 55% of Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million.

The Columbus, Ohio company will keep the remaining 45% stake. Shares of the parent, L Brands, slid 14.6% in premarket trading.

The selling price signifies a marked decline for a brand with hundreds of stores that booked about $7 billion in revenue last year.

