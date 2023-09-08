(WKBN) – While Osama Bin Laden’s name is often the most infamous associated with the 9/11 terror attack on the U.S., the mastermind behind the hijacking of airplanes and flying them in U.S. buildings was placed in the lap of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

He is currently being held in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) Cuba. Following his arrest in 2003, the case has been going on for nearly 20 years and will probably be going on in the years to come.

Pre-trial proceedings in the case against Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and co-conspirators Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarek Bin ‘Attash, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, Ramzi Bin al Shibh, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, are scheduled for Nov. 6–17, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The defendants are charged in connection with their alleged roles in the September 11, 2001, attacks against the United States.

The defendants are being tried by a military commission. They are charged with committing the following offenses: conspiracy; attacking civilians; intentionally causing serious bodily injury; murder in violation of the law of war; hijacking or hazarding a vessel or aircraft; and terrorism. It’s a death penalty case.

A trial date had been set for 2021, but the COVID pandemic pushed that back and no new trial date has been set.

Military prosecutors and defense lawyers have been exploring a possible plea bargain which would have the men plead guilty and serve life sentences.

Plea negotiations have also held up the process. According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden has refused to approve conditions that lawyers for the defendants had sought in a possible plea bargain in the case.

The plea bargain would have Biden guarantee the men would be spared solitary confinement, among other things.

Several judges have been assigned to the case since the defendants were arraigned in 2012, and pretrial hearings have been underway for more than a decade.