More inclined sleepers recalled due to safety concerns

(WKBN) – Another round of inclined sleeper recalls have been announced involving two popular brands.

This recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS.

The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad.

The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

The sleepers were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and other juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

In April, Fisher-Price recalled its brand of inclined sleepers and play yards. Two weeks later, Kids II recalled their products.