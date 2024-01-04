CAPITOLA, California (WJW) – A founding member of an 80s rock group has been charged with murder.

Theobald Lengyel, 54, was arrested by police on Tuesday near Berkeley.

Lengyel is a former saxophone player and founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle.

Courtesy: Capitola Police Department

He’s charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Alice Kamakaokalani Hermann, according to police.

Hermann was last seen on December 3 in Santa Cruz.

Her family reported her missing on December 12, after not hearing from her for a week.

Police say her car was parked in front of Lengyel’s home.

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” the Capitola Police Department said in a press release.

Capitola Police said human remains were found in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley.

Police have not said how Hermann died.

The official identification of the remains is pending DNA confirmation from the coroner’s office, police said.