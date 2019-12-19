8-year-old rakes in $26 million on YouTube

(CNN) — According to “Forbes,” the highest-earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year — and he’s only eight-years-old!
Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.
He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old.
He’s expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics, and he’s grown into a media empire.
Ryan has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu.
According to “Variety,” his production company employs 28 people.
The next biggest earner on Youtube trails him by $6 million.
Ryan didn’t get where he is overnight; he also topped the list of YouTube earners last year.