8-year-old rakes in $26 million on YouTube

(CNN) — According to “Forbes,” the highest-earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year — and he’s only eight-years-old!

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.

He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old.

He’s expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics, and he’s grown into a media empire.

Ryan has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu.

According to “Variety,” his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on Youtube trails him by $6 million.